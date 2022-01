Blessing Okoro has shared a response she gave to someone seeking relationship advice from her.

The “relationship and mental expert” was asked by a follower if it’s OK for her to have sex with a man on a first date.

Blessing responded, telling the follower that sex on a first date doesn’t make one cheap. She added that its based on “choice and connection”.

However, she advised the follower that it’s best they spend the first date getting to know each other.