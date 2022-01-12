Amotekun recaptures escapee initially remanded for ritual murder

The Oyo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, has rearrested Muyideen Olalekan a.k.a Oogun Po, who was one of the inmates of Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo Town, that escaped during an attack by gunmen on October 22, 2021.

Olalekan was recaptured on Monday, January 10, at Aba Nla, Muslim area, where he went to show a pastor (name withheld) a piece of land he intended selling to him.

The suspect alongside two others were initially arrested and arraigned in court for the ritual murder of a 73-year-old man, Pa Adeniyi Samuel.

The suspect and accomplices

According to Nigerian Tribune, the runaway inmate had been in Ibadan since his escape from the prison and had been working as a bricklayer after changing his religion.

He was said to have joined the evangelical church immediately he got to the city without the pastor having an inkling of his past deeds.

The commandant of Oyo Amotekun, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (retd) told the Tribune Online…