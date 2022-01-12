Bandits are being released without charges

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has raised an alarm of bandits allegedly being released without charges.

Speaking on Wednesday January 12 when he received the Federal Government delegation on sympathy visit to the state over the recent attacks on some communities in Anka and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas of the state, Matawalle stated that this is part of the reason for the persistence of banditry.

Members of the delegation which was headed by the Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), include the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Munguno rtd, Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.

Others are Minister for Police Affairs Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouk, and Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media Garba Shehu.

Matawalle said;