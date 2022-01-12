Court hears how 19 year old girl created 30 fake Instagram accounts to get her innocent ex-boyfriend jailed

A court has heard how a 19 year old girl called Courtney Ireland-Ainsworth, created up to 30 false Instagram profiles before telling police her ex-partner Louis Jolly was behind the messages so he can be arrested.

Courtney Ireland-Ainsworth, who was then 19, created up to 30 false profiles then alleged he threatened to stab her and warned: “She is getting a f***ing blade in her chest”, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Ireland-Ainsworth, now aged 20, also made 10 police statements accusing boyfriend, Louis of harassing and stalking her.

The boyfriend was arrested six times and spent 81 hours in custody, including being remanded overnight, according to reports by LiverpoolECHO.

Louis was charged with assault and stalking, given a stalking protection order, bailed on a home curfew with an electronic tag, and even lost his job.

The boyfriend, Louis, 22, said they were together for two years but split up on “okay terms” in October 2019.

The girl then started dating a man…