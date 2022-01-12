“I strangled her with her Hijab”

A 21-year-old kidnapper, Auwal Abdulrasheed, who was arrested by the Kano State Police command has narrated how he abducted, killed a 13-year-old female hawker and demanded N1m ransom from her family after burying her body in a shallow grave.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, said the suspect was arrested on January 9.

The PPRO said that on July 21, 2021, the case of a missing 13-year- old girl named Zuwaira was reported to the police.

“On the 21/06/2021 at about 1000hrs, a report was received from a resident of Tofa Town, Tofa LGA, Kano State that his daughter, Zuwaira, ‘f’, 13 years old, was kidnapped and a ransom of One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00) was demanded and later settled at Four Hundred Thousand Naira (N400,000.00). While negotiating for the ransom, the body of the victim was discovered in an uncompleted building, slaughtered and buried in a shallow…