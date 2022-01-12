Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle, has lamented over constant harassment and alleged threats she has been getting since she survived drowning.

The 21-year-old was recently in the news after she was swept away by water at Lafiaji beach, Epe Lagos but was rescued alive 24 hours later.

Since the incident, trolls have taken to calling her all sorts of names including ‘Mami water’ and ‘daughter of Mami water’.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, January 11, Michelle said that henceforth she will be blocking people who mock her.

“I think I will start doing it the blocking way. If you know me u know I ‘m emotional and take things personal. I didn’t first block people cos I was waiting it out. Is it a crime to have an accident and be alive?” she wrote.