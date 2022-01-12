London 2012 medalist and three-time Olympian, Deon Lendore dies in car crash at 29

Deon Lendore, former Texas A&M athlete and three-time Olympic track star who represented Trinidad & Tobago, has died at the age of 29.

The athlete died in College Station, Texas, died on Tuesday after striking one vehicle before plowing head-on into another driving the in the opposite direction.

“Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major collision between three vehicles on FM 485. A 2015 Volkswagen Jetta sedan, operated by 29-year-old Deon Christopher Lendore of College Station, Texas, was traveling westbound on FM 485,” the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to PEOPLE.

“According to the investigating Trooper, the Volkswagen crossed over the center stripe and side-swiped a vehicle that was traveling eastbound,” the statement continues.

“The Volkswagen continued traveling westbound and drifted across the center stripe again and collided [with] the Infiniti head-on.”

The Infiniti SUV was being driven by a 65-year-old woman from Conroe, Texas. She was…