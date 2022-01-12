Nigerian striker Folarin Balogun joins Middlesbrough on loan from Arsenal

Arsenal have loaned striker Folarin Balogun to Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.

Balogun underwent a medical on Tuesday ahead of finalsing his move to the Championship side, who will pay a portion of his wages.

The 20-year-old Nigerian striker has not featured in the Premier League since August but remains a part of Arsenal’s long-term plans and signed a new contract in April which ties him to the club until 2025.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder told the club website: “We’re delighted to get Flo in. He’s a player I’ve known about for a long time and we identified him as someone who could come in and improve us in the second half of the season.

“He has great movement, good pace, and he’s a natural finisher. We’re looking forward to working with him.”