Simon Cowell engaged to Lauren Silverman after dating for 13 years

Simon Cowell is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman after 13 years of dating.

The music mogul, who previously insisted he would never get married, reportedly proposed to Lauren on Christmas Eve in Barbados, with their seven-year-old son Eric and Lauren’s older son Adam present.

A source told The Sun: “Lauren was absolutely stunned and never in a million years expected Simon to pop the question. She burst into tears – happy tears – and obviously said ‘yes’ straight away.

“It was important to Simon that the kids were there too, as he adores them both and the family they’ve become.”

The source added: “Whilst Simon never thought he was the marrying type, he’s realised he’s met the woman of his dreams – and couldn’t be happier. In the words of Beyoncé, it was time to put a ring on it.”

Simon, 62, first met New York City socialite Lauren, 44, in 2004, when she was on holiday in Barbados with her then-husband Andrew Willner.

They…