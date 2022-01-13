100+ More Countries in Your Pocket Visa-Free Or On Arrival

You know that you need a Second Passport for increased mobility and opportunity.

You know that a Second Passport will help to give comfort to YOU and your FAMILY.

You know that you have at least US$285,000.00 to invest and want More Than Just a Second Passport.

But you are too busy to create an investment plan for a new citizenship.

LET THE FAIRWAY GROUP HELP

THE FAIRWAY GROUP in conjunction with PUNUKA Consulting Inc. will be hosting a webinar on January 20, 2022, to discuss the investment opportunities and the compelling benefits of St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.

Interested participants can register for the webinar by visiting the events registration link here

Registration for the webinar commences on 12 January 2022.

The Fairway Group would also be available for one-on-one sessions during its quarterly visit to Nigeria from the 1st of February to 10th February 2022 in both Lagos & Abuja.

For more…