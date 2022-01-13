Boy falls and dies in Ondo school

Family of Pastor Joshua Ojo has been condoled by the Ondo state government after their 16-year-old son, Emmanuel, a Junior Secondary School three pupil of CAC Grammar School, Akure, the state capital, fell and died while playing.

Emmanuel reportedly fell and hit his head on a concrete floor while playing on the school premises on Tuesday January 11. He was rushed by the management of the school to the University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital, Akure, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Information Officer of the state Ministry of Education Science and Technology, Mr Olaoluwa Meshack in a statement released on Wednesday January 12, noted that the Commissioner for Education, Mr Olufemi Agagu, and some other government officials paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

Agagu urrged the parents to accept the situation as ‘the will of God’ at the moment, though painful.

The statement read;