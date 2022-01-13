Chinese man apprehended after allegedly shooting 8-year-old boy in Ghana

A Chinese man was saved from being lynched by residents of Kwahu Apradang in the Eastern region of Ghana after he allegedly shot an eight-year-old boy.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 12, while the victim, identified as Kwasi Mireku, was playing with his friends.

The suspect has only been identified as “Soldier.”

Narrating the incident to Adom News, the mother of the victim, Sarah Pedikan, said she was working in her backyard when she heard the gunshot and asked the children to leave the place.

Soon after, some friends of Kwasi rushed to announce that Kwasi had been shot.

“I asked my son what happened, and he told me he was going to pick water from the room, but when I confronted the Chinese, he said my son was rather going to his room,” she narrated.

However, angry residents believe he did it on purpose, adding this is not the first time Chinese nationals in the area have allegedly attacked locals.

The timely intervention of the…