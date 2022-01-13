Dele Momodu declares interest to run for president in 2023

Journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has joined the 2023 presidential race.

Momodu who declared his interest at the PDP headquarters in Abuja today January 13, promised to fix Nigeria if elected into office in 2023.

The former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in the 2011 election said he is now better prepared to run, adding that he “won’t be intimidated by anyone who feels he or she can buy the whole of Nigeria with loads of cash fraudulently”.

Speaking to newsmen, Momodu said;

“After due consultations with my family, friends and some stakeholders, I have arrived at the decision to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of our great party, PDP, if selected as the party’s candidate.

I hasten to add that this is my personal decision, although I have received advice, encouragement and support from diverse quarters since I started my consultations.

I, therefore, offer myself to the PDP as the best…