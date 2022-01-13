Glo Presents 13th Kia Rio in Lagos, as 2 more cars await winners

It was celebration time again in Lagos on Thursday as 37-year-old insurance executive; Kafayat Adewale, emerged the 13th car winner in Globacom’s Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo.

The car winner who was accompanied by friends and relatives to the prize-presentation event held in Cele-Okota, Lagos, described the prize as “a unique way to start year 2022”. She added that “For the past five days, I have not been myself. It’s not that I don’t have a car but if anyone had predicted in December that I will have a brand new car in January, I wouldn’t have believed. Initially, I was skeptical when I got a call from Glo but by the time the second call came in and they all sounded very professional coupled with the fact that I visited the Gloworld near Cele Bus Stop where I did the verification and I saw the car parked there, I became convinced. Today I have received the car key and I am now a Glo ambassador. I will continue to convince all Nigerians to join the Glo network….