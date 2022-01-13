“If we women could impregnate ourselves, we won’t need these men for anything” Newlywed Maraji says after her husband failed to carry out a chore at home (video)

Gloria Oloruntobi, better known as Maraji, has said men are not useful for anything except to get women pregnant.

The content creator, who recently got married and is pregnant with her first child, made this statement after her spouse failed to put the edible cowhide (pomo) she was to cook with in the fridge.

She said that when she asked him about it hours later, he told her he didn’t know it was supposed to go in the fridge.

Reacting, she said in Pidgin English that women won’t need men for anything if they could get pregnant on their own.

She added: “Like my mummy will say, e no get wetin dem dey use man do (men are not useful for anything)”.

She stated that she’s “beginning to acknowledge” that her mother’s words are true.

Watch the video below.