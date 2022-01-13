Kindly pardon my outburst on Sunday here on Instagram. All will be well

Steve Thompson, the husband of businesswoman and mother of Ubi Franklin’s daughter Ariella, Sandra Iheuwa, has apologized for his outburst on social media last Sunday.

Recall that Thompson had taken to social media to announce that his four-month-old marriage to Sandra had packed up. Steve in his outburst said he wasted 45 million Naira to marry Sandra only to discover that she “married for social media, not for the home.” He alleged that Sandra fights everyone, including his family members, and constantly reminds him that she’s an American and that he married her to get “Green card”. He said his marriage can no longer work because of Sandra’s “too much use of social media.” Read here.

Today, Steve took to his IG page to apologize for his outburst. He stated that all will be well and that a lot will be worked on.