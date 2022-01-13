Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram record as she becomes the first woman to reach 300M followers

Beautypreneur, Kylie Jenner has become the first woman in Instagram history to reach 300M followers.

While the 24-year-old mother of one is the first female to reach 300m followers, football star, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram with 388M. Ronaldo passed the 300m mark since June last year.

Kylie had previously dethroned Ariana Grande as the most followed female on the platform, despite keeping a low profile since November after her baby daddy Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy which killed 10 and injured hundreds of people.

However, on Wednesday night, January 12, Kylie hit the 300m mark.