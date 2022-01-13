Niger attack: Terrorists killed 13 persons not 37

Niger State Police Command has said that only 13 people were killed by terrorists and not 37 in the attack which occurred in two communities in the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said the casualty figure was recorded after “suspected bandits/terrorists attacked some villagers who were harvesting crops in their farm at Nakundna village near Kaure in Shiroro LGA.”

Abiodun said;