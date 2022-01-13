Niger attack: Terrorists killed 13 persons not 37

Niger State Police Command has said that only 13 people were killed by terrorists and not 37 in the attack which occurred in two communities in the state.
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said the casualty figure was recorded after “suspected bandits/terrorists attacked some villagers who were harvesting crops in their farm at Nakundna village near Kaure in Shiroro LGA.”
Abiodun said;
“The attention of the command has been drawn to reports that 37 persons were killed in Nakundna and Wurukuchi communities, Shiroro LGA.
“The command wishes to state that on 10/01/2022 at about 1000hrs, suspected bandits/terrorists attacked some villagers who were harvesting crops in their farm at Nakundna village near Kaure in Shiroro LGA, and unfortunately, thirteen (13) persons lost their lives as a result of the attack.
“Details of the incident were not immediately available due to the rough terrain and lack of communication network in the…
