Royal family announces Prince Andrew has been stripped of military titles and will never return to royal duties

The British Royal Family has said that Prince Andrew has been stripped of all his military titles and royal patronages by the Queen and will never return to official duties.

This comes after a judge decided he would have to face a civil trial on sex abuse allegations.

Virginia Giuffre claims Prince Andrew’s friend Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with the royal on three occasions when she was 17.

Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre

The Duke of York vehemently denies the allegations.

Prince Andrew pictured with 17-year-old Virginia Roberts and his pal Ghislaine Maxwell

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

A royal source said: “All of The Duke’s roles have been handed back to The Queen…