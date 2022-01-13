Supreme court refuses to hear appeal of ISIS bride Hoda Muthana who revoked US citizenship and joined terror group in Syria but now wants to come back

The US Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of an American woman, Hoda Muthana who joined the Islamic State (IS) terror group but is seeking re-entry to the US after saying she regrets her actions.

Hoda Muthana grew up in Alabama, and travelled to Syria to join ISIS in 2014.

While she was abroad, the CIA and FBI say Muthana, now 27, was not a US citizen and revoked her passport.

But in 2019, Muthana’s father, a Yemeni diplomat appealed against a federal court that barred her entry back into the US. On Wednesday, January 12, the US Supreme Court declined the case without comment.

Muthana was born in the US. But under US federal law, the children of diplomats born in the US are not automatically bestowed citizenship unlike normal citizens or people living in the US who give birth in the country.

In his lawsuit, Ahmed Ali Muthana argued his family had given up diplomatic status before his daughter was born, making her a citizen. They maintained Ms Muthana was…