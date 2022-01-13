Tunisia launch an appeal calling for their AFCON clash against Mali to be replayed after the referee blew for full-time after just 85 minutes

Tunisia have made an appeal to CAF to replay their Africa Cup of Nations Group F match against Mali after the ended in a controversial 1-0 defeat.

Mali were 1-0 up after Ibrahima Kone scored a spot-kick when referee Janny Sikazwe blew the final whistle early.

The Zambian official first blew the final whistle after just 85 minutes before restarting play for four minutes, but blew again with just 89 minutes and 43 seconds of the clash gone before 90 minutes.

According to DailyMail, Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba’s post-match press conference was later interrupted as it was announced the final three minutes of the game would be played. About 40 minutes later the Mali players and officials returned to the pitch but the Tunisian players refused as they had reportedly already had their ice baths.

Tunisia’s refusal to return to play the remainder of the game led to Sikazwe blowing his whistle once again to call off the match, meaning the 1-0 victory for Mali will…