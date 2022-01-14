16-year-olds can now receive COVID-19 jabs in Nigeria

Nigerians aged 16 and 17 have been given a vaccination waiver by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), to enable them receive coronavirus jabs.
The announcement was made by the NPHCDA on Thursday January 13. The health agency stated that persons aged 16 and 17 can receive COVID-19 vaccines if required for educational purposes.
The advisory read;
“The NPHCDA has given a waiver for persons aged 16 and 17 to receive COVID-19 vaccines if required for educational purposes.”
