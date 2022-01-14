2023: ‘Almajiri has PVC, Mai Shayi has PVC, Gateman has PVC, if votes don’t count politicians won’t bribe’

Actor and comedian, Okey Bakassi has made a rallying cry to educated Nigerians to get their permanent voters card by all means as the country prepares for the 2023 elections.

According to the comedian, artisans and unskilled labour workers from Northern Nigeria like ‘mai debino, Mai shayi, Mai Barrow’, gatemen and sugar cane sellers have PVCs, therefore, a BSC or MSC graduate should have no reason not to have voters card .

He concluded by saying that if votes don’t count Nigerians politicians won’t ”bribe/pay” people to vote them into power.

He urged educated Nigerians not to insult the hardwork of people who paid their school fees with statements like ‘my vote won’t count’