Father accuses teacher of impregnating his 16-year-old daughter and absconding with her in Rivers

A father, Stanley Ejekwu, has accused a teacher with Life Abundant Primary/Secondary, Diobu in Port Harcourt, Rivers State of impregnating his 16-year-old daughter, an SS3 student of the school and absconding with her.

According to PUNCH , Ekekwu alleged that his daughter’s teacher might have absconded with the teenager as a result of the pregnancy and appealed to the public to prevail on him to disclose her whereabouts.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Ejekwu disclosed that he saw a WhatsApp chat of a man with his daughter, where the suspect was asking the girl when they were going to have sex, as they had been dating for about six months.

Ejekwu explained that he called the man on the phone and warned him to desist from luring his daughter, unknown to him that the man was a teacher in her school.

The father of the teenager said the girl left the house in December 2021 after it was discovered that she was pregnant.

Ejekwu revealed that he went to the…