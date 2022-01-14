Lamar Odom calls Tristan Thompson ‘Corny’ for fathering another child while still romantically involved with Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom has branded Tristan Thompson “corny” for cheating and fathering another child while still romantically involved with his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian.

Speaking with TMZ, the former NBA star revealed where he stands with his ex-wife and how he feels about the Sacramento Kings player after his paternity confirmation.

“Nah, I haven’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her,” Odom told the outlet. “She’s gonna be all right she’s a strong girl.”

Odom, 42, who hasn’t seen or spoken to the Good American co-founder for a long time, revealed what he would say if given the chance to have a conversation with the mother of one.

“First, I would give her a hug because I haven’t seen her in a long time,” he shared. “What would I say to her? Just to be strong, keep her faith in God and be strong for her daughter [True Thompson].”

He ended his brief interview by calling out Thompson for his infidelity, despite his own cheating scandal…