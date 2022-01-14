Man allegedly subjected his 15-year-old apprentice to months of severe abuse in Lagos, forced him to drink maggot-infested water (video)

Chinedu Okonkwo, a 15-year-old boy from Abagana in Njikoka Local Government area of Anambra state, has narrated how his boss allegedly subjected him to catalogue of cruel and sadistic treatment at Festac area of Lagos.

Narrating his ordeal, the boy alleged his master identified as Wisdom Chukwudi Odera Dim routinely beat him with wire, abused him, sometimes forcing him to drink maggot infested water.

Narrating further, the boy said Mr Wisdom violently hit his penis with wire, threatening to cut it off.

According to Chinedu, the man also threatened to kill him and dump his body in a river after which he will go down to his village and also kill his parents.

“He said that my twin would be used to replace me after he must have killed me. He said the government would no do anything to him because he had a brother in the army,” the boy said.

Succour finally came to him when one of the girls living with them, who was allegedly molested alongside others by…