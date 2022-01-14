Novak Djokovic ordered to leave Australia immediately as government cancels his visa for second time

World Tennis number one, Novak Djokovic faces another lengthy legal battle as the Australian government has canceled his visa for the second time.

The decision comes after several remarkable days of uncertainty over his participation in the event, all caused by his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Djokovic had intended to play in the tournament and defend his title after entering Australia using a medical exemption.

That medical exemption stemmed around a positive Covid-19 test on December 16, which would have allowed him to bypass the country’s strict restrictions.

His exemption request had been approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, which seemed to give him legal permission to travel to Australia.

But upon his arrival, Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and canceled his visa. He spent four nights in hotel detention before a judge overturned the decision on Monday morning.

But a new twist occured as he incorrectly stated he…