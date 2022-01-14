Obi Cubana shared a video of his first club built in Abuja in 2006 with the caption “showcasing what we do for a living” before report of him being grilled by NDLEA (video)

Earlier today it was reported that socialite and Chairman of Cubana group of companies, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana was on Thursday January 13 grilled by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for an alleged link to the illegal narcotic business.

A check on Instagram revealed that Obi Cubana shared a video of his first club built in Abuja in 2006 with the caption “showcasing what we do for a living” on Thursday, hours before it was reported that he was grilled by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged drug links on same day.

He shared the video with the caption;

The first EVER club we built; ibiza……Established 13th October 2006!

16yrs and still standing tall!

If you never come here that year for abuja, you never start!!

@ibizaclub_abuja @jaywonjuwonlo

……this year!

Showcasing what we do for a living!

Punch reported that Obi Cubana was grilled for about five hours at the Abuja headquarters of the NDLEA…