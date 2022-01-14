Singer Sinead O Connor admitted to hospital after she dropped a suicidal post following the death of her son

Sinead O’Connor has been admitted to the hospital after she dropped a suicidal post just days after her 17-year-old son took his own life.

The 55-year-old Irish singer revealed last night she was with the police and being taken to see medics in a heartbreaking Twitter post.

The singer said she feels ‘lost’ and ‘hates’ herself without Shane, who took his own life last week after escaping hospital while on suicide watch.

In another tweet, the singer said she’s decided to follow her son.and that rhere is no point living without him

She wrote online after another tweet: ‘I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital.

‘I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while.’

“I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone. I’ve destroyed my family. My kids don’t want to know me. I am a shit…