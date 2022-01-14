“The intention was for entertainment purposes” James Brown apologizes for video of him gushing about a male admirer who sent him gifts

James Brown has apologized for releasing videos of him being treated to gifts and a romantic date by a male admirer.

The crossdresser had gone on Instagram to show off flowers and gifts he claims were sent by a male admirer (read here).

He also showed himself being treated to a romantic date by the admirer whom he was later pictured with (read here).

His videos generated outrage and people called for him to be apprehended since homosexuality is still outlawed in Nigeria.

James has now released a statement apologizing.

He said the “whole thing is a publicity stunt just for entertainment purposes”.

Read his statement below.