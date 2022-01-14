‘You go die before me’

Nigerian transgender, Miss Sahhara has clapped back at a follower who wished her death after she opened up about undergoing surgery to correct some mistakes made during her journey into womanhood.

During a question and answer session on Thursday, a follower told the Benue-born former beauty queen that she ‘bought’ her death with her own money.

Miss Sahhara hit back at the follower.

“Awww poor you! Na you, your mama, papa and all your village people go die before me.” she wrote.