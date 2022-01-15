FIFA suspend Senegal star Pape Gueye from football as part of probe into midfielder’s transfer from Watford to Marseille

FIFA have reportedly suspended Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye as part of their investigation into his move to the Ligue 1 club from Watford in 2020.

The suspension means that Gueye, who is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, cannot take part in any competition until further notice.

The 22-year-old came off the bench for Senegal’s 1-0 win over Zimbabwe on Monday but was not in the squad for their 0-0 draw against Guinea on Friday.

‘There were problems between Watford and Marseille on a transfer [and] FIFA has suspended him,’ Senegal manager Aliou Cisse said.

Gueye joined the Hornets in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer from the French side Le Havre, but was sold to Marseille just 17 hours later.

Despite his incredibly short stint as Watford player, the Premier League club were able to claim compensation as the Senegal international had signed a pre-contract with them in January 2020.

Gueye reportedly signed a…