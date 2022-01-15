Frustrated Thomas Tuchel tears into record signing Romelu Lukaku after Chelsea lose 0-1 to Man City at the Etihad leaving them 13 points behind in title race

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel cut a frustrated and angry figure as he watched his side fall 13 points behind Manchester City in the English premier league titles race after losing 1-0 at the Etihad on Saturday, January 15.

It was Man city talisman, Kevin De Bruyne who made the difference with a beautifully crafted shot from the outside of the box after 70 minutes. City has now won 12 league games in a row and looks strong to defend its Premier League title.

Tuchel has now laid into Chelsea’s record signing Romelu Lukaku and the German did not mince his words after Lukaku missed Chelsea’s big chance at the start of the second half with their only shot on target.

The £98million striker was dropped by Tuchel against Liverpool earlier this month in the aftermath of an interview in which Lukaku claimed he was ‘not happy’ at the manager’s tactics and he wanted to rejoin Inter Milan.

In the match Chelsea defended well even though they were only beaten by Kevin De Bruyne’s second-half…