Gospel singer, Muyiwa Olarewaju receives an OBE medal from Prince William (photos)

British- Nigerian gospel singer, Muyiwa Olarewaju has received the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) Award.

The award-winning singer, 52, was presented the Officer of the Order of the British Empire medal by the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, at an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, January 12.

The BBC One talent show judge and radio host was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020 for his services to music.

The 52-year-old singer took to his Instagram page on Friday to share pictures of the investiture ceremony and wrote: “For Services to music. Thank you to everyone that has relentlessly invested in this ‘young man’. You made it possible. A lecturer of mine told me no one is paying attention to you doing gospel music. Years later, here we are.”