Gunmen invade Nasarawa varsity, kidnap four students

The VC at the State Police Command on Friday

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted four students of Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) Nasarawa State.

The students were abducted by the heavily armed men at the university community in Mararaba campus on Thursday, January 13.

The Head of Information and Public Relations Unit of the institution, Mr. Abubakar Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident in a press statement said the gunmen stormed the community, located close to the University at about 11:30 pm and whisked the students to an undisclosed location.

“The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shehu Abdul Rahman, on behalf of the management of the institution, expressed his profound outrage at the unfortunate development and condemned it in strong terms and demand for the immediate release of those kidnapped,” the statement reads.

The statement said that the vice-chancellor, who has since inspected the area where the students were kidnapped,…