Kanye West talks about beating Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson in leaked new song

Kanye West has allegedly trash talked his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson on a new song.

A snippet of the track titled ‘Easy’ leaked Friday, January 14, where Kanye, 44, can be heard rapping:

‘God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.’

The song also features rapper The Game, and fans have speculated that it will appear on Kanye’s upcoming Donda 2 album.

A Twitter user then attempted to verify the snippet by claiming parts of the track had been first played on the audio app Clubhouse.

Kanye has so far remained silent on Kim’s romance with comedian/actor Pete, 28, as he has also moved on with actress Julia Fox.

Kanye’s fiery rap verse comes a day after it was alleged that he punched a fan asking for an autograph in Downtown Los Angeles this week.