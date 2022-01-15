Lekan Balogun declared next Olubadan by kingmakers

The Olubadan-in-Council, a conclave of Ibadan kingmakers, have declared the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun, as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The 41st Olubadan, Saliu Adetunji, died on January 2.

The Olubadan-in-Council’s decision to crown Balogun as the 42nd king was made known by the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland and former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, who addressed newsmen on behalf of the council after a meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde today Saturday, January 15.

According to him, the perceived controversy surrounding ascension to the Olubadan stool has been resolved.

Also, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted Ladoja as affirming the candidature of Balogun. He also promised that the Olubadan-in-Council would jointly make a public statement on their resolutions soonest.

Ladoja was quoted as saying