Northern Elders Forum opposes zoning of presidency to South or any region

In a keynote address delivered on Saturday at the Meeting of Northern Leaders of Thought, NEF spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, noted that every Nigerian and region had the constitutional right to run for the presidential race.

The group’s comment comes days after the National leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu, announced his intention to run for the 2023 presidency.

“For the North, we cannot say it louder. A Northerner should be voted President only if he is the best. Being Northerner is not enough. All Nigerians need good leaders, but for us in the North, we will demand to see evidence that a candidate does not just want power to fulfill a personal ambition. We want to see evidence that those who want to lead us in future understand the roots of and solutions to our insecurity and poverty and distances from each…





Source: Linda Ikeji