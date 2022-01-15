Your friend is lazy – Samklef, others, tell Twitter user whose friend is planning to move back to Nigeria after 2 years in Canada due to the ‘hardship’ abroad

A Twitter user has shared the story of a friend who abandoned his N350, 000 a month job in Nigeria and relocated to Canada in search for greener pastures.

According to @Tweetoracle, two years after the said friend relocated, things haven’t been going well for him as he keeps complaining bitterly about ‘life abroad’ not being easy.

He said his friend regrets moving to Canada and has made known his plans to relocate back to Nigeria.

Tweetoracle wrote;

”I have a friend who was earning N350K in his job here in Nigeria and he left it all to journey abroad. Two yrs on, he keeps complaining with bitterness what a mistake that has been and how not easy life is abroad. He is planning to come back this year for good. Have a plan!”

Responding, Samklef who is based in the US described the man as a ‘lazy’ man.