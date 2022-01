President Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo attended the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja today, January 15.

The event which is organized every January 15 is to honor the fallen heroes held at the FCT arcade in Abuja.

Other important personalities at the celebration include Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, and many others.

