Flamboyant butcher operating chain of eateries arrested over livestock theft

Police in Kenya have arrested a flamboyant butcher, Peter Njenga alias Sonko, over livestock theft.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations – DCI, in a statement on Saturday, said that the butcher who operates a chain of Nyama Choma eateries along the eastern bypass, was arrested after he was linked to the disappearance of livestock in nearby Machakos county.

“Peter Njenga alias Sonko was arrested after forensic investigations linked him to the raid of a Masai manyatta on December 16, last year in Athi River, Machakos county,” the statement reads.

“During the raid staged in the dead of the night, a herd of cattle valued at over Sh1 million was stolen and loaded into a waiting lorry

“Detectives from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, together with Athi River based sleuths have since established that the cattle were driven to the Dagoretti slaughterhouse, where a ready market for livestock including stolen animals thrives. In some instances, the…