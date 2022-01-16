NDLEA intercepts 1.5million Tramadol tablets going to Kebbi, Kano; seizes N1.4m, arms from suspected suspected bandit and drug kingpin

About one million, five hundred thousand tablets and capsules of pharmaceutical opioids such as Tramadol, Exol-5 and Diazepam loaded in Onitsha, Anambra state and heading to Yauri, Kebbi state have been intercepted in Edo state by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on Friday 14th January.

Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, January 16, said that 425,000 Diazepam tablets were recovered at Segemu, Kano same day.

In addition, a total of One Million Four Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Three Hundred and Forty Four Naira (N1, 413,344) was seized along with arms and ammunition from a suspected bandit and a drug kingpin in Plateau state while over 137.754 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs were recovered during interdiction operations across seven states in the past week.

Acting on credible intelligence, operatives in Edo state on Friday 14th January 2022, intercepted a trailer coming from Onitsha…