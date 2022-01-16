President Buhari disappointed us. Choose carefully in 2023

The spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is a “disappointment” to the north and has advised Northerners to choose carefully who to vote for during the 2023 general elections.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna on Saturday, January 15, Baba-Ahmed said President Buhari promised to secure the country and grow the economy but he has disappointed the region by failing to do so.