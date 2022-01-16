Prince Andrew was ‘left in tears after the Queen told him his titles were being stripped away

Prince Andrew was reportedly left in tears when he was stripped of his military titles.

The Duke of York, who can no longer be known as His Royal Highness ‘in any official capacity’, is expected to write to his former regiments to express his remorse at having to leave, the Sunday Mirror reported.



On Thursday, Andrew was stripped of his remaining patronages and honorary military roles after he lost his bid to have the sex lawsuit against him thrown out.

The Duke of York was said to be ‘utterly devastated’ by the Queen’s decision but has accepted it was the ‘right thing to do.’

The Prince was tearful when told the news even though he had expected it. He feels that he has let so many people down, not least his mother, during her Platinum Jubilee year,’ a senior defence source said.

Andrew, who spent 21 years in the navy, is now no longer Colonel of the Grenadier Guards – one of the most senior infantry regiments in the British Army, and has also been…