Singer, Celine Dion cancels all tour dates due to devastating health battle

Legendary Canadian singer, Celine Dion has been forced to cancel the rest of her current US Courage Tour from March 9 to April 22.

The 53-year-old singer was forced to scrap the shows by ‘severe and persistent muscle spasms,’ according to a press release posted to her website.

Her announcement comes three months after she had to cancel the start of her Las Vegas comeback residency over the same health issue.

‘Tickets purchased with a credit card through authorized ticketing outlets will be refunded automatically to the credit card used for purchase,’ the press release said.

‘Ticket holders of the cancelled performances will soon receive an email notification with more information. For further inquiries, ticket holders should reach out to their original point of purchase.’

Celine ‘recently has been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped,’ per her website. ‘Her…