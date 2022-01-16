“Small boys are plucking off eyes and body parts of young women just to drive Benz”

Comic actor, Imeh Okon aka Okon Lagos, has called on Nigerians to pay attention to the upbringing of the boy-child in order to put an end to many social vices especially increasing ritual killings of young women by Yahoo boys.

According to the actor, there is an urgent need to fix the boy-child in order to curb these social vices destroying the country.

“Back in the days, money ritualists were older me. Very older men. They have this look, aura and presence that when they appear, you will hear comments like ‘this one looks like a ritualist’.” he wrote.

“Today, it is different. Small, Kpingili, kekere, tiny boys are everywhere plucking off eyes and body parts from young women just to drive Benz. Sad. Fix the Boy Child please. “

“Let’s fix the boy child and do it ASAP. It’s a shorter route to decriminalizing and putting an end to most societal vices in our fast decaying society. Let’s put a central and foundational end to all these k**lings of young girls by…