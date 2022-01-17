Banker allegedly commits suicide in Delta a day after posting “I no longer have a mind of my own because I do things I later regret” on Facebook

By
Headliners
-
2


Banker allegedly commits suicide in Delta a day after posting

A staff of one of a new generation bank identified as Nwokorie Nnamdi Godson, has allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Sapele, Delta state.

 

It was gathered that the deceased died after hanging himself on a water tank scaffold at Ugbeyiyi community on Sunday, January 16. 

 

Banker allegedly commits suicide in Delta a day after posting

 

A day before he took the drastic step, Nnamdi had left a note on Facebook in which he talked about struggle with his mind.

 

“I no longer have a mind of my own. Cos I now do things I later regret. The struggle is not funny any more. I am still good at heart so u know.” he wrote. 

 

Banker allegedly commits suicide in Delta a day after posting

Banker allegedly commits suicide in Delta a day after posting Banker allegedly commits suicide in Delta a day after posting Banker allegedly commits suicide in Delta a day after posting



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR