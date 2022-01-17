Banky W and Adesua set to delight lovers at Buckwyld n’ Breathless St. Valentine’s Special

Nigeria’s top celebrity couple Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W and Adesua Etomi Wellington alongside other celebrity guests will be live at the St. Valentine’s Day edition of Nigeria’s premiere scripted concert, Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless tagged #TheBAADExperience. The event will be held at the prestigious Landmark Event Centre, Oniru on Sunday, February 13, 2022, with the Red carpet opening at 7PM prompt.

The couple have taken to social media to wet the appetite of their fans about the event with a teaser video ad captioned, “Got any plans for Valentine’s? Join us for date night on February 13th, 2022”.

The event promises to be a worthwhile experience filled with a lot of music infused with theatrical performances, romance and drama. Fans on social media have shared their excitement toward the event and are already making plans to purchase tickets to attend.

Tickets start from 25,000 naira for VIPs while BAAD tables go for 2 million naira, BAADer tickets for 3 million…