Kidnappers abduct Plateau monarch, demand N10m ransom

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted HRH. Da Gyang Balak Gut, the Da Gwom Rwei of Vwang District of Jos-south Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A source close to the palace of Gwom Rwei disclosed that the traditional ruler was returning from a function on Sunday, January 16, when the kidnappers stopped his vehicle at a gunpoint and forced him into a waiting car.

According to the source, the incident happened at Vom, just a few meters from the main gate of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Plateau State.

The source further revealed that the kidnappers contacted the palace in the early hours of Monday and spoke with one of the high ranking chiefs demanding a ransom of N10 million.

The latest abductin is coming weeks after a traditional ruler in Mangu local government area of the state, HRH Charles Mato Dakat was kidnapped in his palace and was released six days after ransom payment.