Obeying IPOB’s sit-at-home order will attract severe punishment

Ebonyi government has warned residents of the state against obeying the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ahead of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s court outing.

IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful had announced that a sit-at-home protest will be observed in all states in the South-East region on Tuesday January 18, the scheduled date for continuation of trial of the proscribed group’s leader.

However reacting to the order, Ebonyi government directed that all markets and parks in the state should open for business as failure to do so will attract “severe punishment”.

Nwachukwu Eze, Ebonyi commissioner for markets and parks said in a statement;